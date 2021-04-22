Covid -ve report must for flyers going to 12 cities from Kolkata

Kolkata: As it has been made mandatory for passengers flying out of Kolkata to 12 cities to produce a Covid negative certificate, an RT-PCR swab sample collection centre has been set up at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata for the convenience of flyers.



According to sources, a private laboratory has been given space for swab sample collection at the visitors' area near departure gate number 3C. Swab samples will be collected between 10 am and 6 pm every day. The samples will be sent to the laboratory's New Town unit and the result is expected to be ready within eight hours. The cost of the test is Rs 950.

Passengers leaving for Port Blair, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Lucknow need to produce Covid negative certificates before boarding the flights. It has also been made mandatory that the test should be done within 72 hours of leaving the city. For Port Blair, the time frame has been set to 48 hours.