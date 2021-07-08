Covid -ve certificate must for tourists in Tarapith, Santiniketan

KOLKATA: Birbhum district administration has made the production of Covid negative certificate mandatory for the visitors willing to enter Tarapith and Kankalitala temples or any other tourist spots including Santiniketan. Those who have been vaccinated already can get an entry without producing any such certificate.

The district administration has already set up kiosks at various places and started conducting rapid antigen tests on those who are willing to enter any of these tourist spots without being vaccinated or having a negative certificate. The step has been taken to check any further spread of Covid in these places.

There has been a surge in the number of visitors since the restrictions were eased from this month. Six kiosks have been set up in Bolpur and Rampurhat to check visitors' documents. Health workers have been deployed at tourist spots like Santiniketan, Kankalitala and Tarapith temples and Rampurhat to conduct random tests and segregate those who test positive for the virus.

"As the restrictions were withdrawn, people have been pouring in from various parts. As a result there has been a huge rush at Tarapith temple and many other places. If the people enter into the temples and tourist spots unchecked, it might contribute to raising the infection. As a result, the new rules are in place. Those who have not been vaccinated and have no Covid negative certificate have to undergo rapid antigen tests," a district administrative official said.