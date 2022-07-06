Covid vax: State gives 10L vials to Patna, over 2.5L to Hyderabad

Kolkata: People in large numbers have expressed reluctance to receive booster doses as a result a huge quantity of doses lying unused in the central medical store in Bagbazar most of which will expire soon. State health department has started diverting the stocks to other states. State health department is sending the stocks to different states in cooperation with the Union Health Ministry.



According to health department sources, huge stocks are lying unused in various district store rooms which are being brought to Bagbazar Central store. Around 10 lakh doses have already been diverted to Patna. More than 2.5 lakh doses will be taken to Hyderabad on Wednesday. A huge amount of stocks will expire by July end, sources said.

The state health department has already urged the Centre to introduce free vaccination among the general population in the age group 18-59 from government run Covid vaccination centers (CVCs). Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam during a recent virtual meeting with the senior officials from the Union Health Ministry requested the latter to take some initiatives so that free vaccination can be carried out from the government CVCS at free of costs which will encourage more people to come forward to get the booster jab. The number of booster doses among the general population has been comparatively low.

The Union Health Ministry norms said that the elderly people can only get a booster at free of cost from government run CVCs while the general people will get the jab from the private CVCs at an approximate cost of Rs 380 per dose. Many people aged between 18-59 are reluctant to get a booster dose from the private CVCs as they have to pay from pocket.

The administration of booster doses among the general population also suffered a setback due to less number of private CVCs across the state. Experts have blamed the Centre's faulty policy for this.

The booster doses among the general population have been affected. Administration of booster doses had started among the front line Covid warriors, doctors, nurses, health workers and elderly people above the age of 60 years with comorbidity on January 10.