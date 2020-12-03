Covid vaccine: Final phase of clinical trials commences

Kolkata: The city has finally participated in the clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine as the phase III regulatory trail of 'Covaxin' was launched at the ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) in the city on Wednesday.



There has been an excitement among the health professionals as indigenously developed vaccines by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech have been administered on some volunteers including the city's Mayor Firhad Hakim on a trial basis. "We have been hearing about a clinical trial for the past few months. Now the city has participated in the programme which will also sensitise the people. It would take some time to monitor the volunteers of various age groups who are administered the vaccine, Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a city based pathologist said.

Hakim who is also the State Urban development minister became the first volunteer to take a shot of the Covaxin. He considered himself lucky to receive the vaccine in the trail phase which would encourage other fellow citizens to take part in the programme. Hakim also said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the research for the vaccine. At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the Covaxin vaccine in the Phase III trial here.

NICED was all set to host the event. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Phase III regulatory trial of Covaxin at the institute. The trial has the goal to determine the protective efficacy of Covaxin among the volunteers against Covid. The last study of the results would be available after one year following the post-second dose of vaccination. It may be mentioned here that the phase I & II trials have shown promising results. Covaxin arrived in the city for the final phase trials on November 25. The vaccine will be applied on 25,800 people across India in the final phase of trials.

According to NICED sources, many people have been enquiring about the clinical trials as they want to volunteer. NICED on Thursday through its website appealed to volunteers to participate in the trial. Those who are above 18 years are being encouraged to enroll themselves by contacting 98361 696622 or mail to bbv152niced@gmail.com. The applicants will undergo a screening to meet the eligibility.