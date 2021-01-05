Covid vaccination: Process of enlisting names of elderly and comorbid patients commences

Kolkata: With the COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available in the market soon, the State Health department has started the process of enlisting the names of elderly and comorbid persons who would receive the vaccine in the second phase and a comprehensive data management in this regard is underway.



As the vaccine trials are in different stages of finalisation and many vaccines are undergoing final phase trials, the health department is willing to make a detailed list available so that the patients with various comorbidities or the elderly citizens can easily be identified and contacted once the first slot of vaccination is scheduled. The Health department has already selected priority groups based on the risk factors. The department has already prepared the list of 6 lakh people who are involved in the health sector. Now, a complete list of elderly citizens will be prepared who will receive the vaccine in the next slot.

"Vaccine booths are being set up at 341 blocks across the state so that the people no longer need to travel a long distance to reach the booths. The setting up of infrastructure is almost ready in the blocks. All the district health officials are verifying every minute aspect so that the necessary parameters are fulfilled. Doctors, nurses, health workers are the first to get the vaccine and the elderly persons would be receiving the vaccine in the next slot. A survey is going on to prepare the data. Receiving the vaccine is however voluntary" a senior health official said.

ASHA members are visiting the households and asking if there are any senior citizens in the house or the comorbid ones. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also issued certain guidelines to the state government regarding the implementation of the vaccination programme. Covid vaccine protocols have also been sent to the state.

Sources in the health department said that the list of the persons receiving the vaccine in the second phase would be made ready by the time when the first phase of vaccination will be underway.

The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number about the venues and their scheduled time for receiving the

vaccine.