Covid vaccination conducted in 420 sites across Bengal, over 29K get the jabs

Kolkata: Covid vaccination was successfully conducted at 420 sites across the state on Thursday and around 29,177 people have been vaccinated against the target of 42,000 (70 per cent).



This was the 9th day of vaccination in the state.

The Co-WIN app still continues to show technical glitches. Total 8 AEFI cases have been reported on Thursday.

Those who developed side effects after being administered vaccines mostly complained about minor pain in the injection site, dizziness, vertigo, nausea etc.

One of them was admitted at NBMCH with hot flushes for observation. Cumulatively, 1,87,394 persons have been vaccinated till Thursday i.e. 74 per cent of the target has been achieved.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Thursday registered 289 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen a record dip in the Covid infected cases in the past few days ever since the number cases started going up.

The number of total infected cases has gone up to 5,69,173 so far out of which 5,53,244 patients have recovered and been released from the hospitals.

Around 367 patients were released in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 97.20 per cent on Thursday.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.19. Bengal on Thursday registered around 87,996 tests per million populations. Around 79,19,637 sample tests were done in Bengal so far out of 25,129 were performed in the

past 24 hours.

Nine people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,148. Kolkata has seen one death in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas have seen four deaths in the past 24 hours. Around 3,067 people died of Covid in

Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,464 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 87 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,27,656 whereas North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,21,527 out of which 83 were found positive in the past 24 hours. Infections in both the districts have seen a record low in the

recent past.

Around 73 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state. Around 10,510 earmarked beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment. The State Health department has addressed 15,44,408 general queries till now out of which around 871 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,71,243 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 27 out of which 472 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,77,046 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 801 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.

There are still around 200 safe homes operational across the state. The total number of beds in Safe Homes stands at 11,507.

Around 24 patients are currently in Safe Homes. The total number of people currently in home quarantine is 63,990. Around 13,02,322 people have been released from home quarantine so far.