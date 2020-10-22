Covid treatment: State to recruit another 200 docs & 1,500 nurses

Kolkata: Taking a series of steps to further augment the health infrastructure to fight against the pandemic, the state government is initiating recruitment of another 200 doctors and 1,500 nurses besides increasing the number of beds for treatment of Covid patients.



The state government has decided to turn the KS Roy TB Hospital at Jadavpur in South Kolkata to a dedicated hospital for treatment of Covid patients. It will lead to the addition of another 130 beds for treatment of Covid patients.

In another major development the state Home secretary HK Dwivedi has been made the additional charge of nodal officer to supervise the Covid situation in Kolkata.

At present there are more than 11,000 doctors and 53,000 nurses in government hospitals. The number of doctors and nurses in state-run hospitals stood at 4,500 and 37,366 in 2011.

The state has witnessed a manifold increase in the number of doctors and nurses in the past nine years. It will further go up with the initiative to recruit another 200 doctors and 1500 nurses.

At the same time, the state Health department has also taken a move of upgrading ventilators for many other uses. Ventilators are being used as BIPAP, HFNO and invasive and non-invasive ventilators by connecting humidifiers to the same.

Doctors and health workers underwent a training programme through video conference on the same. Experts from Sasthya Bhavan had interaction with the doctors and health workers from all state-run hospitals across the state in this connection.

The state Health department has also decided to hold weekly training programmes of doctors and health workers deputed in Covid hospitals on different aspects of online treatment.

Moreover, a three-layer monitoring system has

been introduced for all state-run hospitals where treatment of Covid patients is taking place.

A team of experts from medical colleges and the Health department are visiting different hospitals to take stock of the situation.