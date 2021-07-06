Covid treatment: Health body asks Lotus Hosp to waive over Rs 4L

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has directed Lotus Hospital in Rajarhat to waive around Rs 4,33,000 out of a total bill of around Rs 11,00,000 demanded by the hospital for the treatment of two patients, members of the same family — a mother and son— both of whom eventually died after suffering from Covid.



After examining the bills, the WBCER found that the hospital had charged Rs 1,86,700 for oxygen for the treatment of 17 days in case of the mother Leena Bagchi (58), while in case of her son Subhamay Bagchi (34) the private hospital demanded Rs 1,63,600 for 14 days treatment. The hospital had clarified that they had to buy oxygen at a higher rate as there was a scarcity of oxygen. The incident occurred in May this year. The commission has not however found any acceptable logic behind the claim of the hospital. The commission asked the hospital why they did not contact the health department or the commission in this regard. The hospital demanded a bill of Rs 5,70,000 for the treatment of the mother and Rs 5,33,000 for the son.

It may be mentioned here that Subhamay's father Susanta Kumar Bagchi (66) also died of Covid. He was admitted to Horizon Life Line Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on May 8 and died on May 22. The other two members of the family — his son and wife were admitted to Lotus Hospital on May 9 and died on May 24 and May 26. In the case of Susanta Bagchi, the Horizon Life Line charged Rs 2,80,000.

WBCERC chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that apart from oxygen charges, the hospital had charged exorbitantly on various others' heads as well. "We have asked the Lotus Hospital to provide a discount of Rs 4,33,000 after a relative of the only surviving member of the family Madhumita Bagchi, Subhamay's widow lodged an email complaint with the commission. The complainant did not turn up in the hearing on Monday. We have however asked the hospital to waive the amount," Justice Banerjee said.

In separate incidents the commission has also directed some other hospitals to provide a discount.

It has asked Desun Hospital to provide a discount of Rs 40,000 after the hospital had demanded a bill of Rs 6,20,000 from a patient whose son alleged medical negligence and also inflated bills.