Covid treatment: About 1,744 in hosp, over 20K in home isolation

KOLKATA: Active Covid cases in Bengal dropped by 1,33,569 cases over a span of two weeks. Around 1,744 patients have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals with Covid as on Tuesday while only 162 patients are in Safe Homes. Around 20,236 patients are undergoing treatment from Home isolation.



Active Covid cases in the state on Tuesday stood at 22,142. The figure dropped by 3,567 in the past 24 hours. On January 18, the state had registered active cases at 1,55,711. It has been on the decline in the state over a period of

two weeks.

The number of earmarked Covid beds in the state stands at 23,947 on Tuesday. There are still around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals while 7 hospitals have been requisitioned by the government.

Around 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment.

There are around 200 safe homes still operational across Bengal and the number of beds in the safe homes stands at 11,507.

The positivity rate in Bengal dropped at around 4 per cent. The positivity rate went above 20 percent during the middle of the last month as the daily Covid surges kept jumping.

As the Covid infection is on the decline, the number of telemedicine calls per day has also dropped in the state.

The Health department has now been therefore planning to divert the workforce to other areas.

On Tuesday, only 1,312 telemedicine calls were received.