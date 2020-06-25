Covid tests: With all results coming positive in some labs, KMC asks for cross checking

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation has urged the state Health department to cross check the testing infrastructure of a handful of private laboratories where swab samples of 100 per cent of people tested have been found Covid positive.



"Positivity cross checking is done in case of dengue. It is surprising that 100 per cent of swab samples tested in a handful of private laboratories in the city have tested positive. Our Chairman Firhad Hakim has written to the Health department pointing out this fact and have requested for cross examination," said Atin Ghosh, Member of the Board of Administrator who looks after the Health department of KMC.

Ghosh said that surveillance is being increased in the road stretches with larger number of containment zones. "Our own team , along with the NGOs and other agencies like the Anganwadi workers and the Civil Defence members who are working hand in hand for identifying and contact tracing will now enhance vigilance in the affected areas with more manpower. The road stretches with lesser number of containment zones will have less manpower," he added.

A Borough wise officer has been deployed who will be planning the manner in which surveillance will be carried out in his jurisdictional area.