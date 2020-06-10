COVID tests: State engages additional lab technicians

Kolkata: With an aim to increasing testing of swab sample, the state government has engaged an additional number of laboratory technicians at COVID-19 test centres.



According to sources the move was taken following a high level discussions. Based on the same, the state Health and Family Welfare department had initiated necessary process and issued an order on Monday to engage "COVID-19 volunteer laboratory technicians for COVID-19 related duties".

Posting of these additional technicians are being done at hospitals spread across the state.

With infrastructure being set up by the state government, now the number of tests per day went up to more than 9,000 per day. Testing centres have also been increased to 43.

With the influx in migrant labourers mainly from states with high rate of infection including Maharashtra and Gujarat also led to an increase in number of people testing positive. "In such a scenario, the decision to engage more number of laboratory technicians is going to increase in number of tests per day that is crucial to check the spread of COVID-19," a state government official said.

At present 28 volunteer laboratory technicians will be engaged and they will be rendering their services for the next two months. "The process to engage more volunteer laboratory technicians is going on and the possibility of extending their period of services after two months cannot be ruled out," said an official adding that each of them will be getting remuneration of Rs 17,720 per month. It will be paid from the fund for COVID-19. The volunteer laboratory technicians are being engaged at hospitals including Malda Medical College and Hospital, Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Purulia Government Medical College and Hospital, SSKM Hospital, Bankura Sammelani Medical College and Hospital and Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

This comes a day after the Mamata Banerjee government announced to increase the stipend of 10,000 junior doctors. The beneficiaries include interns, house staff, post graduate trainees and post doctoral

trainees.

The state government has also appointed 68 Medical Technologists (OT) and 149 Medical Technologists (critical care).