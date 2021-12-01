Covid test must for flyers from 'at risk' nations in Kol airport; up to 6 hrs wait

Kolkata: The passengers coming from the 'at risk' countries will have to undergo RT-PCR test and will have to wait for up to six hours till the test results are out.



However, till the reports are given none can leave the earmarked area in the airport. This apart, 5 per cent of the passengers coming from the 'non risk' countries will also have to undergo RT-PCR test but will not have to wait till the report arrives. The passengers will have to pay for the tests.

According to the Director of NSCBI Airport, C Pattabhi, a separate place has been earmarked for the passengers coming from the risk countries.

At present flight operations are active from two 'at risk' countries, the United Kingdom and Singapore as Bangladesh has been removed from the list on Tuesday.

Passengers will be taken to the isolated place where their RT-PCR test will be conducted. After collecting their swab samples, the flyers will have to wait till the report comes which may take up to six hours. They will not be allowed to leave the airport before the result comes.

If any of the passengers tests positive, then he or she will be admitted to the ID hospital. They will be taken to the hospital by the state government. If anybody wishes to be admitted to a private hospital, then they will be taken to the desired hospital but the hospitalisation will not be free.

At present flights are being operated from two 'at risk' countries to Kolkata which are London and Singapore. While the London flight is being operated once a week, which is on Sunday, one flight from Singapore arrives daily.

At least 5 per cent passengers coming from 'non risk' countries will also have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport. However, they can exit the airport after tests are done.