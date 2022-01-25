'Covid suspects must avoid vaccination until tested -ve'

Kolkata: City doctors have said that Covid suspects or those having some common symptoms like cold and cough must abstain from receiving a jab unless they know they are Covid negative.



It has come to the notice of the health experts of the city that many people who have cough and cold are taking a jab without undergoing a Covid test as they do not have fever.

As most of the Omicron infected patients have no major symptoms it would be mistaken if the mild symptomatic patients like those having fever, cough take a dose of Covid vaccine without checking whether they are positive or not.

The doctors have warned that this could affect the health condition of the patient.

Symptoms of the new strain of Covid are like that of sore throat, fever, cough and cold, running nose.

Many of the patients who are Omicron positive actually believe that they caught cold and hence they are reluctant to take a test.

They are not consulting any doctors and they are taking paracetamols on their own without the advice of a doctor.

Many of such patients are also receiving Covid vaccine without confirming if they are Covid negative or not.

The health workers at the Covid vaccination centres fail to have any idea about the patients' health condition as they do not have fever. They are also administering vaccines.

Many elderly citizens with comorbidities are taking the booster dose without checking if they are infected.

"Patients who have recovered from Covid already developed immunity against Covid and it lasts for at least 6-8 months. If anyone receives a vaccine there may be a clash between the antibody of the vaccine and the immunity system of the body. As a result there may be an immune storm. Release of excessive cytokine may affect the organs. If anybody has fever, cold, cough and similar symptoms, he/she must avoid vaccination," said a senior pathologist in the city Dr G Mukherjee.