Covid surge in mind after Pujas, pvt hosps boost infra

Kolkata: After the state-run hospitals, Kolkata's private ones are now in the process of augmenting Covid infrastructure with an apprehension that cases may go up after Puja. The state Health department has already issued necessary guidelines in this regard.



The state Health department has already taken precautionary measures ahead of Puja asking various districts to boost up Covid infrastructure, including the critical care beds, to combat if there is any further upsurge. The department has also empowered the District Magistrates, the principals of medical colleges and hospitals to take up necessary civil/electrical/constructional works so that adequate arrangements are in place to combat any unforeseen situation.

Some private hospitals in the city registered a minor rise in Covid admissions since last week. Some of these hospitals have also increased the number of Covid beds. All these private hospitals freed the existing Covid facilities around three months back.

A private hospital group has kept 30 beds reserved for Covid patients at its two campuses. There are around 10 Covid patients undergoing treatment at the hospitals of this particular group. There had been a sudden rise in admission of dengue cases last week as a result of which the hospital group is taking necessary arrangements to handle any unforeseen situation.

Another private hospital on EM Bypass is currently treating around seven Covid patients. It had seen no Covid patients for over two weeks. There has been a spurt but most of them complain about mild infections. Puja gatherings may trigger a rise and thus, the hospital is ready to allot more beds if needed.

The Health department has allotted funds for various districts so that they can augment Covid infrastructure.

Daily Covid infections were registered at 262 on Friday while on Thursday the figure stood at 284.

Covid positivity rate dropped to 3.61 per cent on Friday from 4.05 per cent on Thursday. The figure stood at 4.21 per cent on Wednesday. One Covid death was reported on Friday while on Thursday two people died of the virus across the state. Bengal has so far seen 21,506 Covid deaths so far.