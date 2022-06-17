Covid surge: Experts urge people to follow safety norms

KOLKATA: In the wake of a sudden rise in daily Covid cases in the city, the health experts have urged people to wear masks and follow Covid norms. They also emphasized on booster dose vaccination.



According to sources, the city now shares around 50 percent of daily case loads of the state. In the beginning of this month, the daily caseload in Kolkata remained much on the lower side. The number of daily Covid cases nearly doubled on Wednesday with 230 fresh cases being reported while on Tuesday the figure stood at 135. On Thursday, the number of infections slightly dropped with 198 cases being reported. State registered over 100 daily Covid cases for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The daily infection curve has gone up suddenly from last week. Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of two months while the recovery rate dropped to 98.89 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 98.90 percent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 98.91 per cent on Tuesday. The state registered the recovery rate at 98.93 per cent for a period of nearly two months.

No Covid death has been reported on Thursday. One Covid death has been reported in the state on Wednesday. No Covid death was reported on Tuesday while one Covid death was reported in the state on Monday. Around 21,207 Covid deaths have so far taken place in the state. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,591. State has so far registered 20,20,972 infected cases till Thursday. As many as 2,54,32,933 samples have been examined so far across the state. Around 8,749 samples were tested on Thursday. Around 1133 people are currently in home isolation. Around 41 patients are now in hospitals while the figure stood at 30 on Wednesday. The number of people in home isolation remained at around 400 earlier last week.

State health department directed government hospitals having a Covid ward to form a monitoring committee which will share Covid related data with Swasthya Bhawan on a regular basis. District Magistrates and Superintendents of police in all the districts have been to strengthen surveillance so that people follow the Covid norms. Monitoring will be resumed in various public places as a precautionary measure. It has been observed that most of the people in the city and various districts are not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses and Covid norms are not all followed in public transport. The district officials may be asked to ensure that people wear masks while visiting local markets and other public places.