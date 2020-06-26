Covid: Super speciality medical team constituted in Siliguri

Darjeeling: With Covid-19 positive cases increasing by the day in Siliguri, a super speciality medical team was constituted on Thursday. The 8 member team will keep tab on patients in order to minimise Covid-19 and comorbidity fatalities.



Health department sources state that the team will consist of a gastroenterologist, neuro medicine specialist, neuro surgeon, nephrologist, cardiologist, eurologist, orthopaedic and psychiatrist.

The team will treat patients at the Covid-19 hospitals (Dr Chang and Desun).

Cases have been steadily on the rise in Siliguri. There have been four deaths on Wednesday in Siliguri alone.

A health department review meeting on Covid-19 was held at the NBMCH on Thursday attended by the Officer on Special Duty for North Bengal Dr. Shushanta Rai.

"There have been 10 deaths in the past few days. The deaths are mostly due to comorbidities. Thus we have constituted this specialist team. We will also take stringent action against private facilities turning down patients. We might even cancel their license," stated Dr Rai.