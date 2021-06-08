Covid: State vaccination crosses 1.64 cr-mark

KOLKATA: The state has so far vaccinated 1,64,47,320 people out of which around 2,84,072 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours.



No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 15,68, 923 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

Meanwhile, as a part of its continued process of procuring vaccines from the manufacturers, the state government is set to receive around 22,12,630 doses later this month.

Out of the total doses, around 18,49,300 doses of Covishield and 3,63,330 doses of Covaxin will arrive in June in various phases. State government has already started distributing the vaccine doses among the private hospitals which had to stall their vaccination drive after the Centre brought in new directives saying they have to directly procure the doses from the manufacturers.

But the manufacturing companies did not agree to take orders from them. As a result vaccination drives in private hospitals were completely suspended. Now, the immunization drive in the state has got further impetus with various private hospitals starting vaccination drives.