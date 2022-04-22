Covid: State to resume sentinel survey in 28 health districts

kolkata: State Health Department has again decided to resume sentinel surveys throughout the state the first phase of which will be performed between April 27 and 29. It will be carried out at hospitals level in 28 health districts of Bengal.



The survey will be done on 400 samples collected from every health district.

Health department will resume a sentinel survey to find out the Covid situation in the state.

The decision has been taken after the infection has gone up in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases has slightly gone down on Thursday with 26 fresh cases being reported while on Wednesday the daily Covid cases remained at 28 and 23 on Tuesday. On Monday the figure stood at 17.

Covid positivity rate has dropped to 0.27 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 0.28 per cent on Wednesday.

The figure stood at 0.25 per cent on Tuesday. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,455. State has so far registered 20,17,900 infected cases till Thursday.

As many as 2,49,65,993 samples have been examined so far, including 9,578 which were done on Thursday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.94 per cent on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Thursday unchanged from Wednesday's figure. No Covid death occurred on Thursday as well. Around 94,379 vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday. Around 72,129,617 fist doses have been applied while 60,598,277 second doses have been administered across the state till Thursday.