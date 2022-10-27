Covid: State logs 45 fresh cases, recovery rate stands at 98.93%

KOLKATA: State sees no Covid deaths for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday day. Single-day Covid cases further dropped on Wednesday as 45 cases were detected while on Tuesday 53 cases were found. Around 53 new Covid cases have been detected in the state on Tuesday.



The Covid positivity rate dropped to 1.02 per cent from what stood at 1.21 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 0.91 per cent on Monday and at 1.52 per cent on Saturday. Last Covid death was reported on Friday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,527 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,17,835 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,95,159 people have been recovered. Around 4,513 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 26,654,641 sample tests so far till date. As many as 111 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.93 per cent on Wednesday. Around 28 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1,121 people are in home isolation.