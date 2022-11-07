Covid: State logs 26 fresh cases, active tally now 410

Kolkata: The positivity rate for Covid-19 in the state dipped further to 0.48 per cent on Sunday as compared to 0.74 per cent on Saturday. The state recorded no Covid-19 related death in the last 24 hours.



The number of positive cases on Sunday also slipped to 26 from 43 new positive cases recorded by the state on Saturday. In the last one week, no Covid deaths were reported other than Saturday and Thursday. The state has registered 21, 530 Covid deaths till date.

The total active cases in the state on Sunday were 410, out of which 393 are in home isolation and 17 patients are in hospital. The recovery rate stood at 98.96 per cent on Sunday, same as Saturday.