Covid: State logs 241 cases in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection registered in the state has slightly dipped to 241 cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the state registered 263 Covid cases while on Friday the number of cases stood at 204. Bengal for the first time in a while has seen no Covid death on Sunday. The Covid death so far stands at 21, 482.



Since Tuesday, the everyday Covid cases had jumped from being under 100 to crossing the 200-mark.

State had registered 89 Covid cases on Monday, while on Tuesday it jumped to 211. On Wednesday, the Covid cases registered stood at 230 and on Thursday it came down to 205.

The positivity rate has risen to 3.27 per cent on Sunday from 3.17 per cent on Saturday.

Covid positivity rate on Friday had jumped to 2.52 per cent from what stood at 2.41 per cent on Thursday.

State has so far registered 21, 09, 331 Covid cases out of which 20, 85, 872 people have recovered. The recovery rate of the state stands at 98.89 per cent on Sunday.

There are currently 1, 923 patients in home isolation while 54 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.02 per cent.

Around 1, 45, 43, 351 people in the state have received booster doses till now.

The state, till date, has administered 7, 29, 88, 593 first doses and 6, 47, 90, 833 second doses.