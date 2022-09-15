Covid: State logs 1 death; positivity rate climbs to 3.41%

KOLKATA: Single-dayslightly jumped on Wednesday with the daily cases registered at 275 while on Tuesday the daily cases remained at 229. On Monday the figure stood at 117 and 241 on Sunday.

One Covid death was reported in the state on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure. The figures remained the same on last Friday, Saturday and Thursday.

Covid positivity rate on Wednesday jumped to 3.41 per cent while on Tuesday the figure stood at 3.03 per cent. It remained at 2.30 per cent on Monday while on Sunday it stood at 3.27 per cent.

Around 8,068 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 26,397,571 sample tests so far till date. Bengal has so far administered over 1,46,61,560 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 14. Around 7,29,96,515 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,48,14,556 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.