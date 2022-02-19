Covid: State gives 19,626 booster doses

Kolkata: The state has so far administered over 19,626 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens till Friday. The number of cumulative booster doses administered so far in the state reached 14.91 lakh.

Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.70 crore doses since the immunisation drive began, out of which around 2,71,870 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 7 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.60 crore got double doses. Around 21,587 first doses have been administered on Friday while 2,30,657 people have received second doses.

Around 6,913 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far. Around 3,879 Covid vaccination centres have been operational in the state. Bengal has already started administering a second dose of Covaxine among adolescents in the age group of 15-18 as almost all of them have received their first jab.

Nearly 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses.