Covid: South 24-Parganas notifies 52 containment zones

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas district administration has notified 52 containment areas in the district among which 24 alone are located within the Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality area. In similarity to Kolkata, flats, standalone buildings and housing complexes dominate the containment list.



Narendrapur area that shares its border with a number of wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and falls under the jurisdiction of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality contributes heavily to the containment areas under the civic body.

Uma Apartment, Green Valley, Puram Housing Complex (D Block), Debalaya (Boral), Amrita Garden Block A at 148 NSC Bose Road, Sherwood Estate, Srabani Complex (Sonarpur), Belmond Apartment (Goragacha, Sonarpur) are some of the posh apartments and housing complexes that figure in the containment list.

"We have decided to keep all the markets and standalone shops closed on January 6, 7, 10 and 11 as part of containment measures. Milk, confectionary, electrical goods, medicines and optics shop will be exempted," Pallab Das, Chairman Board of Administrators, Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality said.

Under Maheshtala Municipality eight addresses including two flats in the posh Eden City apartment, a flat at Greenfield City under ward 14 have come under containment.

Under Baruipur municipality some standalone houses in four streches-two at Hariharpur, one at Kalyanpur, and one at Sikharbali II area have been contained. Three locations under Canning II block, one under Bishnupur I block, one under Kulpi block, one under Mograhat II block, Kalibazar and a stretch of Dr. A.K Pal Lane under Diamond Harbour municipality, Gurudaspur railway station till Yuba Sangha Club under DH municipality also features in containment list.

Three different stretches under Kakdwip municipality, some standalone houses under Falta municipality and some houses under Magrahat I block have also been contained.