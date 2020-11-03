Covid shadow causes dip in Metro ridership

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway witnessed a significant reduction in its



ridership in October despite increase in the frequency of trains during Durga Puja.

"This year, the passenger count in October is 18,25, 407. In 2019, the passenger of October was 1,88, 25, 667," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee.

According to statistics, from October 20 to October 25 (Chaturthi to Navami), 3,35,319 passengers availed the Metro Railway services.

On October 26 (Dashami), the passenger count was 27,283.

Last year, during the Durga Puja—Chaturthi to Navami—Kolkata Metro Railway carried a total number of 49.5 lakh passengers.

Kolkata Metro Railway also ran three pairs of additional trains and extended operation hours from October 19, 2020.

"It has been decided that with effect from October 19, 152 daily services are running at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours instead of 146 services running presently," said an official.

He said that these services are running from Monday to Saturday.

The last Metro rake is leaving from both ends i.e. Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 9 pm instead of 8.30 pm and from Noapara at 8.55 pm from Monday to Saturday instead of 8.25 pm.

Kolkata Metro Railway services, suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, re-started after a gap of 176 days on September 14.