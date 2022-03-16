Covid restrictions to continue till March 31

Kolkata: According to a fresh advisory issued on Tuesday, the state government has decided to relax night restrictions on March 17 on the occasion of Holika Dahan, however, night curbs and other restrictions will continue till March 31.



The advisory stated that movement of people, vehicles and public gatherings shall continue to be prohibited between midnight and 5 am till March 31. During the stated prohibited period, only essential and emergency services shall be permitted.

Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and hygiene protocol need to be followed at all times. The district administration has been asked to follow the advisory strictly.