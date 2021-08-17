Covid restrictions eased for industries, including IT sector

Kolkata: Giving stress for further revival of economy besides taking steps to check spread of Covid, the state on Monday allowed the functioning of production units, mills and industries including IT and ITeS sector with 100 per cent manpower from Tuesday.



Issuing an order on Monday, the Bengal government stated that all production units are allowed to function with "100 per cent strength as per normal working hours provided employees are vaccinated and Covid appropriate behavior and protocols are fully complied". "It is good for the industry that functioning with 100 per cent workforce has been allowed. It would help more people to get jobs specially

at mills," said a state government officer.

The state government has also allowed opening of museums including Archeological Survey of India protected monuments and entertainment parks with not more than 50 per cent of capacity at a time.

It needs mention that already the restrictions on outdoor activities has been relaxed for two hours from Monday as it now prevails from 11 pm to 5 am. All shops, restaurants and bars also remained open till 10.30 pm on Monday with the relaxations given.

The museums and entertainment parks too have to strictly follow the Covid norms while allowing people to enter the establishments.