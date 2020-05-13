Covid Red zones to be divided into 3: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 Red zones in the state will be further divided into three categories. She added that more relaxations will be given in these zones.



"The Red zones would be further divided into three categories. Steps would also be taken to restart the 100-day work scheme in the non-containment areas," said Banerjee.

There are at least 566 containment zones in the state. Out of them, Kolkata has 326 containment areas.

"We have to live with COVID-19. It will not go in a day and so we have to make plans. On one hand, we should keep the infection at bay and on the other, we have to address the livelihood issues," she said adding that a three-month short term plan is also on the anvil.

Banerjee stated that no relaxations will be given in the areas identified as sector A and strict lockdown will be imposed in those with a target of turning them into a Green zone. Relaxations following norms of physical distancing will be given in areas identified as sector B and almost all activities will be allowed in the areas demarcated as sector C.

Police have been given the charge of classifying the areas and report in this regard has to be submitted at Nabanna in the next three days time.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced plying of buses and taxis in the Green zones. Now, going a step ahead, she has hinted at giving a set of relaxations in the Red and Orange zones as well. Banerjee said relaxations would be given to the export and import sector. Most importantly, the state government is going to allow the opening of food stalls from noon to 6 pm. However, no one will be allowed to have food standing in front of the stalls. However, restrictions on the opening of restaurants will continue.

The state government is also going to give relaxations to reopening of Tanter Haat and Biswa Bangla Haat.

The state government is also giving relaxations on editing, dubbing and mixing for television and film production. But restrictions on the shooting of movies will continue for the time being. The state government is ready to ply private buses. State Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari will be holding meetings in this regard and will take the final call on inter-district bus and taxi services.

This comes when 110 people have tested positive to COVID-19 and the disease claimed eight more lives in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll due to the virus in the state stands at 126. On Tuesday, 5,007 swab samples were tested, taking the total figure to 52,622.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to assess the possibility of reinstating the data on Covid deaths due to co-morbidities in Bengal.

Banerjee said the economy of the state, including the rural areas, nosedived with almost no economical activities taking place for the past two months and the state is also not receiving its dues from the Centre. In such a situation, a proper plan is required. There must be a short-term plan for three months and subsequent mid-term and long-term plans should be ready for implementation if the situation worsens.

In a bid to rejuvenate the rural economy, Banerjee directed all District Magistrates during Tuesday's video conference that stress must be given on creating more man-days in the 100 days' work scheme and migrant labourers who are returning from other states should also be given jobs. At the same time, she directed the District Magistrates to ensure full-fledged work of various schemes including 'Banglar Abas Yojana', 'Banglar Gramin Sadak Yojana', etc.

She further announced that pension-holders under social schemes will be getting the same for the months of June and July at a time. Kishan Credit Cards will be provided to the remaining 11 lakh farmers. She also announced that ration will be given to white ration cardholders against coupons. But cards need to be digitised in the next three months.