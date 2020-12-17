Covid recovery rate touches 94.45%; 2,293 new cases reported

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed low infection rate for yet another day as fresh Covid cases stood at 2,293 on Wednesday. The total number of infected patients so far in the state has gone up to 5,28,211 out of which 4,98,877 have already been released from various hospitals.



Around 2,767 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 94.45 per cent on Wednesday. The infection rate has considerably gone down in a single day in Bengal for the last few weeks. The state has carried out 42,256 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 65,38,992 so far across Bengal. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 8.08 on Wednesday.

The Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each have witnessed 547 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,17,695. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,11,198. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 17. Around 46 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 9,191. South 24-Parganas has registered 164 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 34,732.

West Burdwan has seen 112 fresh cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 14,545 in the district so far. Howrah has so far seen a total of 33,419 Covid cases so far out of which 115 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 118 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,227. Darjeeling has registered 65 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 16,955. Nadia has witnessed 105 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,444.

The state Health department has already addressed 14,89,292 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number and telemedicine consultations given to 5,31,529 people till December 15. As many as 2,26,624 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date. The state government has so far set up 102 dedicated Covid hospitals and 200 'Safe Homes'. The Health department has so far introduced 13,588 earmarked Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds.