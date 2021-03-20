Covid recovery rate stands at 97.65%, 290 cured in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection has jumped to 347 on Friday, a little more than Thursday's figure of 323. The number of the total infected patients in Bengal reached 5,79,826 on Friday. Around 5,66,228 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 290 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The state has so far carried out 89,15,211 Covid sample tests till Friday out of which 20,425 were performed in the past 24 hours.



The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.65 percent on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.50 on Friday. One died in the state in the past 24 hours. The number of total death toll has reached 10,301 in the state so far. The death was reported from Howrah.

Around 3,111 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,522 people so far. Kolkata has seen 99 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,981 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,359 out of which 98 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 22 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,465.

Hooghly has witnessed 14 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,814. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,225 Covid cases so far out of which 21 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,530 cases so far out of which 4 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 5 and 19 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 4.62 on Friday. There are around 1,352 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 520 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The Health department has so far addressed 15,82,204 general queries till date out of which around 688 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,85,085 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 18 out of which 212 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.