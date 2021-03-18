COVID recovery rate stands at 6.53%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection has gone up to 303 on Wednesday, a little more than Tuesday's figure of 255.



The total tally of infected people has reached 5,79,156 in Bengal so far till Wednesday. Around 5,65,670 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 272 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The state has so far carried out 88,75,277 Covid sample tests till Wednesday out of which 17,891 were performed in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.67 percent on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.53 on Wednesday.

One died in the state in the past 24 hours. It was reported from North 24-Parganas. No death was reported in Kolkata in the past 48 hours. Around 3,109 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,522 people so far. Kolkata has seen 96 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,783 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,186 out of which 74 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 21 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,418. Hooghly has witnessed 9 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,788. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,177 Covid cases so far out of which 31 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,515 cases so far out of which 6 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 20 fresh cases.