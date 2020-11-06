Covid recovery rate in Bengal touches 89.05%

Kolkata: The recovery rate in Bengal has jumped to 89.05 per cent on Thursday with around 4,187 Covid patients being released from various in the past 24 hours after they have been cured. This is the highest release in a single day so far. The figure stood at 4,129 on Wednesday.



The number of releases in patients is on the rise in Bengal for the past few days. Around 4,058 patients had been released on Tuesday. This is for the sixth consecutive days when the number of releases in a single day crossed 4,000 marks.

As many as 3,50,449 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,93,524 till Thursday. The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,948 on Thursday.

The state has so far carried out 47,78,975 Covid tests so far out of which 45,467 samples were tested in the past 24

hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.23 per cent. Bengal has registered 54 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,122. Kolkata has witnessed 855 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients

in Kolkata has so far reached 85,690.

North 24-parganas saw 836 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 80,561. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 26,575 Covid cases so far out of which 270 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 270 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 25,971.

Hooghly has witnessed 222 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 19,227. Nadia has witnessed 192 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 13,163.