Covid recovery rate in Bengal touches 84.02%, highest so far

Kolkata: Bengal on Thursday registered the highest recovery rate of Covid patients as the number touched 84.02 per cent.



Around 3,335 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,44,248 till Thursday.

As many as 45,291 Covid tests have been conducted across the state in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. The total number of sample tests so far carried out reached 20,20,784 till Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.50 per cent.

The total number of Covid cases has reached 1,71,681 on Thursday out of which around 2,984 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 55 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,394.

Kolkata has registered 472 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 41,573. North 24-parganas saw 731 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 35,990. For another day, the district has seen highest number of infection in a single day. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 13,845 Covid cases so far out of which 138 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 217 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 11,867 till Thursday. Around five people died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours.

Alipurduar on Thursday has seen 150 new cases and the total tally reached 2,434. Coochbehar has witnessed 188 new Covid cases and the total figure has therefore gone up to 3,378. Darjeeling has so far registered 5,268 cases out of which 66 new patients were found in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Howrah has reduced to 74 from 81.