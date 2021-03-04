Covid recovery rate goes up to 97.65%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in the state has gone up to 225 on Wednesday taking the total tally to 5,75,712. On Tuesday the single day infection remained at 171.



Around 5,62,195 patients have so far been released from the hospitals out of which 231 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.65 per cent on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.68. Bengal has so far carried out 86,18,587 Covid samples till Wednesday out of which 20,330 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State has seen two deaths in the past 24 hours. One died in North 24-Parganas and Darjeeling each in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has reported no death in the past 24 hours. Around 3,102 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,509 people so far. Kolkata has seen 73 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,624 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,311 out of which 57 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 12 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,242.

Hooghly has witnessed 8 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,659. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,875 Covid cases so far out of which 15 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,460 cases so far out of which 6 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 3 and 10 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.22 on Wednesday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds still functional in Covid hospitals. Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,71,181 general queries till date out of which around 736 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.