COVID recovery rate goes up to 97.47%

Kolkata: Bengal on Friday witnessed 188 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally to 5,72,220 so far.



Around 264 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Friday after they had recovered. As many as 5,57,758 patients have been released from various hospitals. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.47 percent on Friday which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.93.

Bengal has so far carried out 82,56,108 Covid samples till Friday out of which 24,110 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Four people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,229.

Three people died of Covid in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered one death in the past 24 hours. Around 3,089 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,496 people so far. Kolkata has seen 56 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,432 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,376 out of which 40 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 17 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,079.

Hooghly has witnessed 9 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,541. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,626 Covid cases so far out of which 6 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 3 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,378 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 5 and 14 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.16 on Friday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals.