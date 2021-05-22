Covid recovery & isolation centre at ER's sports complex

KOLKATA: A Covid recovery-cum-isolation centre was inaugurated at Eastern Railway's Majerhat Sports Complex on Friday. "Covid patients with mild symptoms will be treated at the recovery-cum-isolation centre. Patients recovering from Covid infection at B R Singh Hospital will be shifted to Majerhat for final recovery and discharge," said an official of Eastern Railway.



He reiterated that the Covid recovery-cum-isolation centre, having 40 beds and provisions of oxygen cylinder and oxygen concentrators, was inaugurated by S. P. Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Eastern Railway, Sealdah.

Patients will be served tea, coffee, breakfast, meals and mineral water at the centre. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will be available on 24X7 basis. There is one dedicated ambulance service attached to the centre. All required medicines will also be available at the centre.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue the running of four trains due to poor patronisation. These trains are 03163 Sealdah – Saharsa Special, 03164 Saharsa – Sealdah Special, 03169 Sealdah – Saharsa Special (via Purnea) and 03170 Saharsa – Sealdah Special (via Purnea).