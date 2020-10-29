Covid recoveries in state cross 3. 21-lakh mark

Kolkata: As many as 3,21,873 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,65,692 till Thursday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal has reached 88.02 per cent. As many as 3,945 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered.



Bengal has so far carried out 44,68,496 Covid tests so far out of which 43,265 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.18 per cent. The number of infections in a single day stood at 3,989 on Thursday. Bengal has seen 61 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,725. Kolkata has witnessed 894 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 79,477.

North 24-Parganas registered 878 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 74,437. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 24,847 Covid cases so far out of which 279 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 258 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 24,106. Hooghly has witnessed 176 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 17,880. Nadia has witnessed 180 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 11,870.

State government has so far set up 94 testing laboratories across Bengal. One testing lab is waiting for clearance. Around 957 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'.

The state government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The total number of ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals is 1,809 while the number of ventilators in Covid hospitals has reached 1,090.