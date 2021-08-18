Covid protocols: Duare Sarkar camps to be increased by 863 for better crowd management

Kolkata: To ensure better crowd management the number of camps under Duare Sarkar programme is being increased so that people do not face any inconvenience while visiting them to get enrolled for any of the state-run schemes.



The number of camps would be increased by 863 when 883 camps held across the state on Monday.

With reports of heavy turnout of people at most Duare Sarkar camps to get enrolled under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the state government directed all district magistrates to ensure better crowd management to avoid gathering specially at the present time of Covid pandemic.

This comes when a total 35 lakh applicants turned up at the Duare Sarkar camps. It includes 23 lakh applicants only for Lakshmir Bhandar.

Following the directions for crowd management given by the state secretariat, district authorities are reaching to more interior parts of villages.

Each camp would be held with a lesser number of Gram Sansads.

At the same time, beneficiaries of the Student Credit Card lauded the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery, who received a Student Credit Card in a Duare Sarkar camp in West Burdwan, said: "Fees for my third and fourth semester are yet to be paid. My parents are helping me a lot.

But the Student Credit Card would facilitate a loan amount of Rs 10 lakh that will help me to pursue my higher studies. I would like to express my gratitude to the Chief Minister for such a project".