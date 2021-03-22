Covid positivity rate touches 6.48%

Kolkata: The The number of fresh Covid infected cases has gone up to 422 on Sunday, little higher than Saturday's figure of 383.



The total infected cases so far in the state has reached 5,80,631 on Sunday. Around 5,66,821 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 295 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The state has so far carried out 89,58,655 Covid sample tests till Sunday out of which 20,665 were performed in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.62 percent on Sunday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.48 on Sunday. Three died in the state in the past 24 hours. Two deaths were from North 24-Parganas and one from Howrah. No death was reported in any other districts including Kolkata. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,306.

Around 3,112 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,525 people so far. Kolkata has seen 158 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,31,264 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,556 out of which 98 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 25 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,511. Hooghly has witnessed 17 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,849. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,277 Covid cases so far out of which 19 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,547 cases so far out of which 12 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 19 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,83,582 general queries till date out of which around 685 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,85,511 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 20 out of which 209 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 4.84. There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.