Covid positivity rate stands at 8.10%

Kolkata: Bengal has registered 2,289 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking the number of total infected patients so far in the state to 5,25,918 out of which 4,96,110 patients have already been released from various hospitals.



Single day infection in the state has been on the decline giving a sense of relief to the health department officials. As many as 2,965 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 94.33 per cent on Tuesday. The number of Covid infected cases in Bengal dropped to 1,834 on Monday which is the lowest single day infection in Bengal in the last couple of months. The number of releases in Covid patients has been consistently higher than the infections in the past few weeks. The state has carried out 41,569 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 64,96,736 so far across Bengal. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 8.10 on Tuesday. The city has witnessed 503 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours whereas North 24-Parganas has registered 523 Covid cases. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,17,148. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,10,651. North 24-Parganas has seen 13 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 14. Around 45 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 9,145. South 24-Parganas has registered 164 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 34,568.

West Burdwan has seen 123 fresh cases on Tuesday taking the total tally to 14,433 in the district so far. Howrah has so far seen a total 33,304 Covid cases so far out of which 113 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 104 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,109. Darjeeling has registered 72 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 16,890. Nadia has witnessed 97 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,339.

State health department has already addressed 14,87,371 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number and telemedicine consultations given to 5,29,552 people till December 14.