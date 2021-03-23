COVID positivity rate stands at 6.47%, 296 cured in a day

KOLKATA: The number of fresh Covid infected cases in the State has gone down to 368 on Monday than the Sunday's figure of 422.



The graph has declined after a couple of days. The total infected cases so far in the state has reached 5,80,999 on Monday. Around 5,67,117 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 296 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The state has so far carried out 89,74,663 Covid sample tests till Monday out of which 16,008 were performed in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.61 percent on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.47 on Monday. Two died in the state in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and Hooghly each reported one death. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,308.

Around 3,113 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,525 people so far. Kolkata has seen 128 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,31,392 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,635 out of which 79 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 26 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,537. Hooghly has witnessed 21 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,870.

Howrah has so far registered a total 36,306 Covid cases so far out of which 29 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,550 cases so far.