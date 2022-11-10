Covid positivity rate stands at 0.43%, 12 cases reported in a day

kolkata: Covid curve has been on the decline for the past couple of days with only 12 fresh cases being reported across the state on Thursday. Daily infection stood at 14 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, around 24 fresh Covid cases were reported across the state.



State has so far administered around 7,30,36,354 first doses of Covid vaccine and around 6,49,45,513 crore second doses cumulatively till Thursday.

Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 30.

No Covid death took place in the state for the past five days. One Covid death occurred in the state last Saturday.

Single-day Covid infection remained at 14 on Monday and 26 on Sunday.

Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Thursday. The Covid positivity rate on Thursday stood at 0.43 per cent.

The figure remained at 0.37 per cent on Monday and 0.48 per cent on Sunday.

State has seen 21,18,276 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,455 people have been recovered.

Around 5,549 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. Bengal has so far seen 21,530 Covid death tolls so far.

Around 26,733,460 Covid sample tests so far till date. As many as 48 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.97 per cent on Thursday.

Around 6 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 285 people are in home isolation. None is in Safe homes.