COVID positivity rate reduces to 6.78%

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in the state has slightly gone up to 189 on Tuesday compared to Monday's figure of 148. The total tally of infected patients in the state has so far reached 5,74,099.



The recovery rate has gone up to 97.62 per cent which is the highest so far on Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.78.

As many as 5,60,447 patients have so far been released from various hospitals out of which 228 were discharged in the past 24 hours. Bengal has so far carried out 84,62,809 Covid samples till Tuesday out of which 18,302 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Two people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,253.

No death was reported in Kolkata and North 24 hours in the past 24 hours. Purulia and Kalimpong have reported one death each in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,096 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,503 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 63 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,055 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,906 out of which 59 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 5 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,158.

Hooghly has witnessed 3 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,612. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,764 Covid cases so far out of which 17 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,421 cases so far out of which 3 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 3 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has addressed 15,65,203 general queries till date out of which around 743 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,79,890 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 22 out of which 243 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,88,720 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 295 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 2.36 on Tuesday.

There are around 1,759 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 623 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state.