Covid positivity rate reduces to 6.54%, about 244 cured in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has dropped to 251 on Monday from what remained at 283 on Sunday.



The total tally of infected people has reached 5,78,598 in Bengal so far till Monday. Around 5,65,156 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 244 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.68 percent on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped to 6.54 per cent on Monday.

Bengal has so far carried out 88,40,344 Covid samples till Monday out of which 13,370 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Three people have died across Bengal in the past 24 hours with Kolkata registering two deaths and North 24 Parganas one. Around 3,109 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,520 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 95 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,590 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,050 out of which 63 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 17 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,384.

Hooghly has witnessed 10 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,767.

Howrah has so far registered a total 36,123 Covid cases so far out of which 15 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,508 cases so far out of which 2 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 14 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds remained at 4.29 on Monday.

There are around 1,352 ICU/HDU beds still functional in Covid hospitals. Around 529 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,79,498 general queries till date out of which around 671 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,84,266 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 14 out of which 208 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.