Covid positivity rate jumps to 3.03%; about 229 fresh cases reported in Bengal in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection slightly jumped on Tuesday with the daily cases registered at 229 while on Monday the figure stood at 117. On Sunday the figure stood at 241. The figure slightly went up on Saturday as the fresh cases were registered at 263 while on Friday the daily cases stood at 204.



One Covid death was reported in the state on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure. The figures remained the same on Friday , Saturday and Thursday. Covid positivity rate on Tuesday jumped to 3.03 per cent from what stood at 2.30 per cent while on Sunday it stood at 3.27 per cent. The figure stood at 3.17 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 2.52 percent on Friday.

Around 7,548 samples were tested in the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 26,389,503 sample tests so far till date. Bengal has so far administered over 1,46,04,089 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 13. Around 7,29,92,438 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,48,04,266 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 1,46,04,089 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Tuesday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,484 Covid death tolls so far. As many as 215 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure.

State has so far registered 21,09,677 Covid cases out of which 20,86,308 people have recovered. There are currently around 86 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 1,799 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent.