Covid positivity rate increases to 0.34%

Kolkata: The positivity rate in the state on Monday slightly increased to 0.34 per cent from 0.21 per cent on Sunday. No COVID-19 related death was reported on Monday which stands the same as Sunday. The state registered 11 positive cases on Monday, which stood the same as the daily cases recorded on Sunday.



The daily Covid-19 positive cases have remained below 20 for the past week. Till date, 21, 18, 426 positive cases have been registered out of which 20, 96, 736 people have recovered from Covid-19. Around 21 people recovered from Covid-19 in the state on Monday.

The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.98 per cent, which is the same as Sunday. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate continued to stand at 1.02 per cent on Monday.

Bengal has so far seen 21, 531 deaths. A total of 3, 224 samples were tested on Monday. According to the health department data, till date, 2, 67, 88, 459 samples have been tested in the state.