Covid positivity rate in Bengal stands at 2.52%

Kolkata: A 19-year-old Omicron positive patient, a resident of Alipore, currently admitted at AMRI Dhakuria, has tested negative in RTPCR from a sample sent on December 26. Another sample will be sent after 48 hours, if he tests negative in that test, he will be discharged but he has to stay in mandatory home isolation for another week from the day of discharge, a senior health official said.



Four other Omicron positive patients have been undergoing treatment at different private hospitals while the medical intern has been under medication at Beliaghata ID Hospital. Meanwhile, the active Covid cases in Bengal dropped by 17 on Monday. The number of active Covid cases stood at 7,433 on Monday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,31,065 on Monday out of which 16,03,906 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Monday went up to 2.52 percent from 2.41 percent on Sunday. Single-day Covid infected cases have gone down to 439 on Monday from 544 on Sunday.

As many as 19,726 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Monday. Ten people died of Covid in the state on Monday whereas 5 fatalities were reported on Sunday. Around 17,404 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,12,41,770 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 59:41 on Monday. Around 1 person died of Covid in Kolkata on Monday while North 24-Parganas and Hooghly have registered 3 deaths each, West Burdwan 1 and West Midnapore 2.

The number of single-day infections in Kolkata stood 204 on Monday. Around 77 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Monday. A total 3,33,801 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,25,967 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,36,033 infected cases till Monday out of which 3,29,757 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 28 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 26, Howrah 26, Darjeeling 5, Nadia 9.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,10,194 people so far out of which 1,164 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 247 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,65,806 on Monday. As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday.