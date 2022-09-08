Covid positivity rate in Bengal stands at 1.76%

kolkata: Bengal registered 230 Covid infected cases on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday the number of daily cases stood at 211. Covid positivity rate dropped to 2.61 per cent on Wednesday from what stood at 2.68 per cent on Tuesday. Daily positivity on Monday stood at 1.76 per cent in Bengal.



Two people died of Covid across the state on Wednesday taking the total toll to 21,479 so far. Two fatalities were reported in the state on Tuesday as well. As many as

240 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid.

Recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure. State has so far registered 21,08,418 Covid cases out of which 20,84,986 people have recovered. There are currently around 69 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection.

Around 1,884 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent.

Around 8,796 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 26,344,580 sample tests so far till date. Bengal has so far administered over 1,42,82,672 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 7. Around 7,29,79,372 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,47,54,849 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 1,16,321 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Wednesday.