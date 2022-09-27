Covid positivity rate in Bengal drops below 4% in past 24 hours

kolkata: Covid positivity rate that had gone over 5 per cent on Sunday after a gap of one and half month, dropped below 4 per cent on Monday.



A sudden rise in infection in the past couple of days has become a cause of concern for the health department. The daily fatality however jumped to 3 on Monday after it stood at 1 for over a week. Bengal has so far seen 21,499 Covid death tolls so far.

Bengal has however seen a sudden drop in infection on Monday as 141 fresh cases detected across the state while on Sunday the daily cases stood at 374.

Single day Covid infection on last Saturday stood at 314 while on Friday the figure remained at 364.

According to the health department data, the positivity rate in the state stood at 4.26 per cent on Saturday while on Friday the figure was registered at 4.60 per cent. It stood at 2.29 per cent on September 1, while it jumped to 2.61 per cent on September 7. The figure jumped to 3.41 per cent on September 14.

Bengal has so far seen 21,13,387 Covid cases out of which around 20,88,843 people have been recovered. Three Covid death were reported in the state on Monday. On Sunday, one death was reported.

Around 4,103 samples were tested in the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 26,482,876 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 216 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.84 per cent on Monday.