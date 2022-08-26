Covid positivity rate drops to 2.70% in past 24 hours

kolkata: Covid positivity rate on Thursday dropped to 2.70 per cent from 3.09 per cent on Wednesday.



Daily infected cases have also gone down in the past 24 hours with 252 fresh patients being detected with Covid. Daily Covid infection stood at 313 on Wednesday.

Around 2 people died of Covid on Thursday whereas on Wednesday the Covid deaths were reported at 3.

As many as 394 patients have been discharged from hospitals as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.83 per cent on Thursday. State has so far registered 21,05,787 Covid cases out of which 20,81,100 people have recovered. Around 21,451 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 25. There are currently around 182 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 3,054 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over four weeks. Around 9,325 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 26,235,933 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,29,41,458 booster doses cumulatively on the people till August 25. Around 7,29,44,329 people received the first dose so far while 6,46,23,499 people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 1,41,836 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Thursday.

Covid infection has gone down but the state health department has already urged all the districts to complete booster vaccinations as much as possible within the forthcoming Durga puja as there is a possibility for the infection to rise. It is presumed that Puja pandals will also see more footfalls this year after two years.

It may be mentioned here that seasonal viruses, influenza A, dengue, malaria and swine flu are wreaking havoc on people.